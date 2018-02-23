BRAC unveils proposed ITEP matrix; Together Baton Rouge lays out desired criteria

As East Baton Rouge Parish moves slowly toward deciding how to handle the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber today outlined a proposed matrix to evaluate the program.

Local officials gained newfound authority over ITEP, a large and contentious program previously run exclusively by the state, under an executive order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016. The program exempts manufacturers from local property taxes.

Together Baton Rouge, a local advocacy group that has lobbied extensively to reform the ITEP program, also outlined its requests today to a group of local officials tasked with evaluating ITEP applications. Together Baton Rouge and BRAC have sparred publicly for months over how to handle the program.

Daily Report has the full story.