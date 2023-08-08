BRAC looking for local businesses to fill downtown storefronts

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber in partnership with the Downtown Development District has begun recruiting businesses to fill empty downtown storefronts.

Joshua Combs, BRAC’s business development manager for East Baton Rouge Parish, says he is compiling an inventory of available real estate and considering what sorts of businesses could be appropriate for those spaces. The DDD is funding the effort.

Combs says the chamber is focusing on locally owned businesses first and hopes to have some agreements in place by early next year.

Also discussed at today’s DDD meeting: