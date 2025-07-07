​​BRAC is launching a new business accelerator program

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber on Monday announced the launch of its Growth Lab Accelerator, a leadership development program tailored for minority-, woman- and veteran-owned businesses in the Capital Region.

BRAC is partnering with the b1 Foundation and Business Report’s Leadership Academy on the program, which will build upon the prior successes of the chamber’s Drive Minority Business Accelerator. The redesigned curriculum will feature “high-impact executive-style instruction” designed to help businesses scale, lead and compete for major procurement opportunities.

The Growth Lab’s first cohort will consist of seven sessions running from September through November. Sessions will take place in Business Report’s training center on Jefferson Highway. Applications are being accepted through August 3, and tuition is $500.

To be eligible for the program, businesses must have at least $500,000 in annual revenue, employ at least three full-time employees and operate in the nine-parish Capital Region. Class size is limited to about 15 businesses. Capital One and ExxonMobil are sponsoring the initiative.

Learn more about the Growth Lab and apply here.