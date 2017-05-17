Boutique entertainment venue, healthy living center and microbrewery planned for old Entergy site

Rendering of the Electric Depot (DNA Workshop)

A new boutique entertainment center with a bowling alley, live music, restaurant, bar and private event space will open in the fall of 2018 in the Electric Depot, a mixed-used development planned for the old Entergy site at 1509 Government St.

Other buildings at the site will house a healthy living center with yoga, cycling and healthy foods, as well as a microbrewery and pizza parlor; another building will provide a mix of residential, office and retail space.

Development team Weinstein Nelson announced the new entertainment tenant—currently going by the working title of Red Stick Social, though that’s subject to change as the brand is developed and refined—earlier today.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to utilize this historic site to create something revolutionary for Baton Rouge,” says architect Dyke Nelson, who is leading the development team.

The entertainment center will be developed in building A on the roughly six-acre site on which the Electric Depot sits. Robert Lay, who is working with a team to make the venue a reality in Baton Rouge, says the facility will offer WiFi and state-of-the-art audio/video systems.

Daily Report has the full story.