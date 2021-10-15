Book printing and shipping delays hit Baton Rouge

Almost every industry has been touched by supply chain bottlenecks and delays, and now book publishers and sellers are having a hard time finding supplies and getting books shipped in time for the holiday season.

One of the LSU Press’ most anticipated book titles for fall sat in a shipping container for six weeks, says director Alisa Plant. The book is now in stock, but the delay hampered early sales.

Their main printer is also currently out of paper, Plant says. A shipment of paper is expected next week, but publishing dates are already being pushed back. However, the press was able to print larger holiday books earlier in the season in order to maximize sales.

LSU Press is not alone, as publishers and bookstores across the country navigate similar challenges, The New York Times reports.

A shortage of shipping containers creates issues from the start. Publishing professionals say that containers that used to cost $2,500 can now cost up to $25,000. Containers can then get stuck in backed-up ports. And even if publishers choose to print domestically, demand now exceeds available capacity.

It continues to get more expensive to print and ship, Plant says. She’s holding the line on consumer pricing for now, but she’s been told the price of printing will continue to go up.

“I think there are steps being taken to try and fix this,” she says, “but I fear it will get worse before it gets better. There’s so many moving parts involved.”