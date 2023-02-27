Bond Commission keeps banking options open despite Jeff Landry’s wishes 

Members of the State Bond Commission met Friday and opted against placing any restrictions on the banks Louisiana is allowed to borrow money from based on the institution’s environmental, social or governance views.

Concerns that limiting the state’s choice could cost taxpayers in terms of higher interest overcame calls from Attorney General Jeff Landry to steer clear of lenders who refuse to do business with certain gun manufacturers or limit their fossil fuel investments.

Landry and Treasurer John Schroder, who chairs the bond commission, are both announced Republican candidates for Louisiana governor.

Schroder has expressed similar views as Landry against so-called ESG principles in the financial sector. Yet at Friday’s meeting, the treasurer moved through the agenda without any consideration of conditions for banks that want to service Louisiana’s general obligation bonds, which must be awarded solely based on the lowest bid obtained.

State and local governments use general obligation bonds to finance projects that typically don’t generate revenue, making it all the more important for the borrowing authority—in this case, the Bond Commission—to obtain the best interest rate for its long-term debt.

Landry, who sits on the commission but wasn’t at Friday’s meeting, used Twitter to voice his opposition to sticking with the status quo on GO bond sales.

