Bon Carré getting $10M face-lift

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

The new owners of Bon Carré are getting ready to begin work on an exterior renovation of the 71,000-square-foot office park and former shopping center that they acquired in early December.