Blue Cross, Elevance pulling back on acquisition, but plan to resubmit

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Elevance Health have withdrawn their proposal to have Indiana-based Elevance acquire the state’s leading health insurer.

However, the companies plan to resubmit the proposal at a later date. In the meantime, company officials plan to address the concerns policyholders, state officials and other members of the public have raised.

“Since we are committed to making sure these questions are answered, BCBSLA and Elevance Health do not believe it is the right time to hold public hearings and a policyholder vote,” the companies say in a joint prepared statement. “We have chosen to withdraw BCBSLA’s plan of reorganization and Elevance Health’s acquisition application from the Louisiana Department of Insurance to provide more time for key stakeholders to understand the benefits this transaction will provide to Louisianians and how the quality service our stakeholders know, and value will continue.”

BCBSLA and Elevance say the partnership can best preserve BCBSLA “as a vibrant, local company long into the future,” and that they “remain committed to refiling the plan of reorganization and acquisition application.”