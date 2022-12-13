Billions in offshore royalties to states tied up in government spending fight

Whether Louisiana and other coastal states with offshore energy production will soon receive billions of additional dollars in royalty payments depends upon the partisan fight over funding the federal government that will dominate Congress this week, reports NOLA.com.

The Reinvesting In Shoreline Economies and Ecosystems Act of 2022, or RISEE, would set up a revenue-sharing framework for the burgeoning wind energy industry and remove the caps on what the federal government pays states in royalties for offshore energy production in federal waters.

That would reap billions of dollars annually for state and local governments, extending to all states. After years of work and a rare unanimous committee vote in July, RISEE was set for the final votes to enact it into law. But until now the legislation has languished on the calendar. Read the entire story.

