Bill would change board member selection of EBR Council on Aging

A bill filed today in the Louisiana Legislature by two Baton Rouge area lawmakers would give the mayor, Metro Council, Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Baton Rouge Area Chamber appointment authority over the East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging’s board of directors.

Rep. Steve Carter says he and his co-sponsor, Rep. Franklin Foil, both Republicans, drafted the bill in response to concerns over the COA’s bookkeeping and money management that have been raised in the wake of a controversial property tax that voters approved last fall to help fund the agency. The 2.25-mill tax will generate nearly $8 million a year for the COA over the next 10 years.

“We’re mainly doing it because of the pushback we’ve gotten on the Council on Aging,” Carter says. “A number of people have talked to me about it, and I’m trying to protect and help (the council) because I believe in what they’re doing but people don’t have a lot of confidence in them.”

