Big Four accounting firms laying off consultants as companies scale back 

The Big Four accounting firms are cutting down on the number of consultants they employ, after forecasting slower growth as more businesses scale back on third-party help in certain areas, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The firms—Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers—are facing the consequences of aggressive hiring over the past two years as the pandemic spurred higher demand for consulting in areas such as corporate strategy, coupled with lower attrition than they expected during the first half of the year. Their recent move to trim down staffing signals how businesses are changing their spending habits.

The recent rounds of layoffs have been heavily focused on the advisory sides of the firms. KPMG, for example, laid off about 5% of its U.S. staff in June—including advisory, tax and back-office people—four months after cutting some advisory personnel, nearly 2% of U.S. staff. Read the full story.