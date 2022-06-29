Best of 225 hits newsstands today 

225 magazine unveiled this year’s Best of 225 winners at a special event Tuesday and now readers can pick up the latest issue of the magazine at newsstands across the city to find out who won.

From best burgers to best mechanic, this year’s Best of 225 winners were selected by Baton Rouge-area residents from finalists in dozens of categories pertaining to food, drink, entertainment, people, shopping and services.

In its 17th year, the Best of 225 awards celebrate businesses and people in the Baton Rouge area, and began accepting nominations in February. Read more about Best of 225 here.