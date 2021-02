We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

The LSU Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Tuesday, at which it is expected to announce that the two entities competing for a lucrative energy services deal for the main Baton Rouge campus have reached an agreement to share the contract.