Tuesday, January 26, 2021 BusinessInsider Bernhard challenge to disqualify Enwave for LSU energy deal backfires By Stephanie Riegel - January 26, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print An effort by an entity with ties to businessman Jim Bernhard that was trying to disqualify a competing company for a lucrative deal to provide heating and cooling services to buildings on the main LSU campus appears to have backfired. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in