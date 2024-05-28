Bernhard Capital Partners acquiring Colorado-based government tech firm

Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital Partners announced Tuesday that its dedicated government services platform has acquired Apogee Engineering, a government technology services provider.

Colorado-based Apogee specializes in meeting program management, technology integration and modernization, and cybersecurity needs of the federal government. BCP established its dedicated government services platform in 2023 through the acquisition of North Carolina-based Duotech Services, Inc.

“Apogee serves at the cutting edge of both terrestrial and space-based technology acquisition and will strengthen the capabilities of our growing national platform to meet government clients’ evolving needs,” says Brian Ferraioli, chairman of the board for Bernhard Capital’s government services platform, in a prepared statement.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the deal, Frank Varga, previously chief operating officer, has been promoted CEO of Apogee.

The acquisition comes one month after BCP announced it was acquiring New Mexico-based nuclear consulting firm Strategic Management Solutions.