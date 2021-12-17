Bernhard Capital makes pitch to run New Jersey city’s wastewater system

Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital Partners is offering to partner with the city of Pleasantville, New Jersey, to run its wastewater system.

The 39-year deal, The Press of Atlantic City reports, calls for Bernhard to pay $78 million to the city in wastewater system expenditures over the course of the agreement. Bernhard Capital would then be able to collect money from wastewater utility payments.

In addition to the $78 million, Bernhard Capital would also pay about $57 million to maintain and renovate the wastewater system.

Bernhard Capital is looking to enhance and modernize the city’s system, says Jeff Jenkins, Bernhard Capital co-founder and partner, and the investment company is working with cities across the country using this approach to infrastructure investigation.

Advocates for the partnership say it would allow the city to address concerns without additional debt or increasing taxes, and at the end of the agreement, control of the system would be returned to the city.

Pleasantville’s mayor said Bernhard Capital was the only firm to respond to its request for proposals, and that the city’s wastewater system is in dire need of repairs.

The Pleasantville deal is the most recent offer by Bernhard Capital to fund a city’s utilities. The company recently came under fire in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where a city official resigned and alleged her colleagues had conflicts of interest regarding a deal with Bernhard Capital. The deal was similar to the one in Pleasantville, and the company was offering Fayetteville $750 million to run its utilities for 30 years while retaining profits.