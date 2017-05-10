Bergeron’s in Port Allen offers quick lunches for industrial workers in a hurry

(Photography by Collin Richie)

Homemade Chicken Stew

Bergeron’s Meat Market

Opened 14 years ago by Craig “Moonie” Bergeron, Bergeron’s Meat Market on La. 415 in Port Allen made its name first as an old-school Cajun meat market selling requisite pork cracklins, boudin and prepared foods stacked in freezer cases. A few years ago, Bergeron added an adjacent sit-down restaurant, attracting daily lunch-breakers from the nearby industrial corridor. The restaurant was briefly owned by Kevin Cox, but is now once again owned Bergeron, who recently recruited his cousin, Hershall Bergeron, to support daily operations. “We serve 450 lunches a day,” says Hershall, a former 30-year employee with food service company Aramark. “Most of those are plate lunches, which are designed to get people with limited time in and out.” On Tuesdays, the restaurant serves one of its most popular daily specials: Homemade chicken stew, a straightforward amalgam of braised chicken thighs and aromatic vegetables. Scroll on the image below for more details on Bergeron’s lunch special.

—Maggie Heyn Richardson