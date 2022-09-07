Bennet’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School teaches next generation of skiers 

For Jay Bennett, teaching water-ski and wakeboard enthusiasts brings his life passion full circle.

Alongside his wife, Anne, he runs Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, a 63-acre watersports complex in Zachary that also features a large pro shop.

Jay holds national and regional titles in water-skiing and has extensive coaching and judging experience, while Anne holds titles in slalom skiing. The pair utilize their knowledge to coach the next generation.

Their school offers lessons in towed watersports 10 months out of the year. Participants can learn to ski, wakeboard or ride inflatable water toys for leisure or competition.

