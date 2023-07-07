Belle of Baton Rouge will rebrand and move casino ashore into atrium

The Belle of Baton Rouge casino will move its games from the riverboat onto dry land and undergo a similar rebranding process to Hollywood Casino, says Taylor Goldberg, who handles marketing and public relations for The Queen Casino and Entertainment, which operates the casino.

Like Hollywood, which is in the final phase of building its land-based casino and will begin operating from the new facility under the name The Queen Baton Rouge this fall, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved Belle to move its gambling floor ashore.

The plan is to remodel Belle’s atrium, which will be its new casino floor. Goldberg says the project will be geared toward giving the inland facility the feel of a “boutique-style casino.” The plans also include adding an oyster bar and cafe to the site.

Goldberg didn’t have any information about rebranding plans for the Belle but says its reopening is tentatively scheduled for October 2024.

Illinois-based CQ Holding Co., the parent company of The Queen Casino and Entertainment, purchased the operations of Belle in May 2022, as reported in Daily Report.