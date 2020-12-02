Belle of Baton Rouge changing hands again

Less than a year after merging with Eldorado Resorts, the nation’s largest casino operator Caesars Entertainment Inc. is selling the Belle of Baton Rouge to an Illinois company, Caesars announced Tuesday.

The deal, expected to close mid-2021, sells the casino to CQ Holding Company Inc., the parent company of Illinois-based Casino Queen.

Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. acquired Caesars Entertainment Corp. over the summer, creating the world’s largest casino company. Eldorado Resorts gained ownership of the Belle of Baton Rouge in 2018 through its acquisition of Tropicana Entertainment, which operated the Belle for over a decade.

Pursuant to the terms of the amended lease agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties, the company that owns the physical real estate of the Belle of Baton Rouge, the Belle will be removed from the GLPI Master Lease and the rent payments to GLPI will remain unchanged. GLPI will retain ownership of the property.

Belle of Baton Rouge General Manager Jim Rigot could not be reached for a comment before this afternoon’s deadline.