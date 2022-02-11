Baton Rouge’s Pass it Down receives UN award 

Baton Rouge-based digital storytelling company Pass it Down and its NFT marketplace Iconic Moments won a World Summit Award this week from the United Nations.

It is one of 40 organizations worldwide to receive this recognition for using technology to help achieve the U.N.’s sustainable development goals, and is the only one in the U.S.

Pass it Down works with museums and cultural institutions from history, to fine art, to music, to sports. The company has been using NFTs, or digital artwork that can be bought and sold, to help museums engage new visitors and develop revenue streams outside of foot traffic.

The World Summit Awards were founded in 2003 in the framework of the U.N. World Summit on Information Society. The U.N. received 800 nominations from over 129 countries. An international jury chose winners based on their ability to use content-driven digital solutions to solve societal challenges.