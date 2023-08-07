Baton Rouge’s hottest development trend is renovating and retrofitting older buildings

The foot traffic going in and around I Rivermark Centre in downtown Baton Rouge looks different today than it did in years past following the $80 million renovation completed last year.

Built in 1968, the building—formerly known as Chase South Tower—was redeveloped into mixed-use property with luxury apartments replacing the office space at the top of the landmark tower. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will also be tenants of the building soon.

The Rivermark Centre serves as the most ambitious project tackled so far by local developer Mike Wampold, who has built a career off of bringing new life to old spaces that are seemingly forgotten or being vacated.

“I love iconic historic buildings—I love them,” Wampold says. “For me, if the economics work out, it’s a chance for me to express my creative side and it’s fun. You take iconic old buildings, such as the Watermark Hotel or Whitney Bank in New Orleans, and you bring them into the current market and the current decade, and you make them shine.”

While older spaces can be difficult and costly to renovate and repurpose, Wampold and others in the business community say the investment can be worth it if the conditions are right.

“It’s a sort of gumbo of different decisions and factors that go into whether we decide to go or no-go on a property,” Wampold says.

Bringing older buildings back to a repurposed life is a growing trend in Baton Rouge—especially downtown and in Mid City. The reasons are varied but usually check at least one of these boxes: 1) the building has some historic or iconic significance, 2) it’s more cost effective to retrofit than tear down and rebuild, or 3) older buildings tend to have higher construction quality, craftsmanship and design details than new construction.

Renee Chatelain, president and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, says the organization never considered a new building when it outgrew the space it had occupied at the Robert A. Bogan Fire Station on Laurel Street for the past 45 years.

“We were all about repurposing an old building,” says Chatelain, who has led the Arts Council since 2015. “We wanted to take a space that maybe was forgotten or empty but had value in its location and potential amenities in regard to space.”

After consulting with the city-parish, the Arts Council in 2018 chose the Triangle Building on St. Ferdinand Street, which was three times the size of the organization’s former space. The mid-century building’s shape was reflective of the Arts Council’s uniqueness, Chatelain says.

The $2.5 million investment in redeveloping the building has paid off. Since opening in 2021, the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center has become a creative hub for area artists, offering flexible studio space, a black box theater and a permanent gallery.

“It’s worked beyond our wildest dreams,” says Chatelain, noting that the space has encouraged a high level of collaboration between artists. “What artists bring to a building is phenomenal—you need those creative minds to come in and look at the space with a new perspective. I can’t see what’s next for the building.”

Plans are in the works for another iconic downtown-area building nearby to be repurposed into a creative hub. About a half-mile away from the arts center, the vacant Spanish Moon property on Highland Road has sat empty for the last few years waiting for a second chance at commerce.

Baton Rouge-based creative agency Tilt acquired the property last fall with plans to redevelop the space into the firm’s offices. A legendary music venue of years past, Spanish Moon has been closed for years despite previous efforts by former owners to reopen the space as an entertainment hub.

Tilt partner Scott Hodgin says the firm considered buying the Spanish Moon building in 2015 when it was put up for sale but ultimately declined, joking “this town would flay us alive if we removed a live music place.”

When it became clear that the building could no longer house musical acts and was put back on the market in June 2022, Hodgin says the firm moved to acquire it for $385,000, with plans to keep as much of the character and personality of the building as possible.

“This building has bones and structure you can’t build yourself,” Hodgin says. “The brick walls, the balconies …. We couldn’t afford to build that building with that kind of character today.”

The firm is investing roughly $800,000 to renovate the space and pursuing historic rehabilitation tax credits to help pay for the project, Hodgin says. Developers for years have touted the importance of historic rehabilitation tax credits in making renovation projects feasible, as Wampold also pursued the credits for I Rivermark Centre and the Watermark Hotel.

Tilt has tapped Carter Hill Construction to be the contractor for the project, which Hodgin hopes will be wrapped up by the end of the year. As of late July, crews were waiting on permits from the city-parish to start construction.

The downstairs bar was already removed when Tilt bought the property, but Hodgin says the agency plans to keep the upstairs bar intact to use as a photo studio for the firm’s beer and spirit clients.

Appreciation for older architecture is a sentiment also shared by local developer and architect Dyke Nelson, who over the years has also developed a niche for leveraging different programs to help give new life to old spaces.

“Older buildings have a higher quality of construction,” Nelson says. “Often it’s hard to find that level of craftsmanship or resources in a newly constructed building.

Nelson’s first renovation project came after Hurricane Katrina when he partnered with Norman Chenevert, Johnny Fife and George Knost to renovate a dilapidated building on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

“At the time, the building was falling down,” Nelson says. “But it had a history as a building as a billiards hall, dentist office, a jewelry store. … We saw value where other people didn’t and we were able to bring it back to life.”

One of Nelson’s most notable projects has been the redevelopment of the 6-acre Entergy site on Government Street into Electric Depot, a mixed-use development with retail, entertainment and restaurants. The long-anticipated $20 million project came online in 2019 and has filled most of its spaces with a diverse set of tenants.

Nelson points to the location and high quality of construction as two features of the property that led him to pursue the redevelopment project.

“This property has a lot of brick and wooden beams,” Nelson says. “It’s got things you can’t replicate any longer.”

In the future, Nelson plans to construct additional phases for Electric Depot, including a residential one with apartments, but he’s waiting for favorable market conditions.

He also has projects in the works in other parts of the country. He has completed one phase of a redevelopment of a mill in South Carolina and is wrapping up construction on the old federal courthouse in downtown Lafayette. He has also acquired the historic Journal Courier newspaper building in Lafayette, Indiana, which he plans to turn into a mixed-use development.

“Ground-up construction is fairly straightforward but there’s always surprises with redevelopments,” Nelson says. “It takes a warped mind to navigate brick walls and older structures—the codes were very different. You have to marry current safety codes with the old buildings.”