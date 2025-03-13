Baton Rouge’s GMFS breaks away from Ready Capital  

GMFS Mortgage, a mortgage lending solutions provider and subsidiary of Ready Capital Corporation, has announced its plans to purchase GMFS.

“We felt like with the age of our organization, and the opportunities that we see, this was a really good opportunity for the organization to move to where we have complete control over the direction of the company,” Tee Brown, President of GMFS, tells Daily Report.

GMFS has been a part of Ready Capital Corporation for eight years and the acquisition of GMFS has been in the works for an extended period, Brown says. He anticipates a seamless transition with the deal expected to close within 90 days.

Founded in 1999 in Baton Rouge, GMFS operates in 22 states, primarily in the southeast. “We are thankful for Ready Capital’s partnership, which has provided us with access to a larger market and the tools to enhance financial controls and data security,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “As we move forward, our customers can rest assured that nothing about our structure, leadership or service will change.”