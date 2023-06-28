Baton Rouge’s biking network ranks low in newly released national report

Baton Rouge received a low score in a new report ranking the best cities to bike in the nation.

Advocacy group Peopleforbikes gave Baton Rouge a score of 20 in its new rankings released this week. Scores of 20 or less indicate a weak bike network, according to the group, meaning the city lacks safe bikeways or there are gaps in the network.

This year, the organization rated nearly 1,500 U.S. cities and 250 international cities—on a scale of 0-100—on the quality of their bike networks. Elements considered in the scoring include safe speeds, protected bike lanes, reallocated space for biking and walking, intersection treatments, network connections, and trusted data.

The city is ranked No. 1,011 out of the 1,733 cities scored and No. 415 out of the 524 midsized cities.

For years, officials and concerned residents have fought to improve the biking experience in the Baton Rouge area.

In 2020, the state Department of Transportation and Development and BREC released the Baton Rouge Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, which proposed more than 100 miles of on-road bicycle paths and more than 250 miles of off-road paths and trails for East Baton Rouge Parish. BREC is also taking the lead on the multiagency work to complete or begin construction on some 20 miles of greenways over the next three to five years.

The Capital Region Planning Commission last year was also mulling a proposal for a bike path that would allow cyclists to travel through five parishes and across the Mississippi River.