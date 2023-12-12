Baton Rouge wants more fine dining options in downtown

There’s a large demand for more fine dining options in downtown Baton Rouge.

That’s a preliminary finding from the Downtown Development District’s downtown retail survey, which launched last month and is closing next Monday.

DDD Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal says she has received roughly 325 survey responses as of Tuesday morning. She expects to review the full results at next month’s DDD meeting. “We’re looking forward to seeing the rest of the results,” Sayal says.

