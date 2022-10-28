Baton Rouge unemployment lower than statewide average

Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.2% in September, down from 3.4% the month before and from 3.5% the year before, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The state’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2022 was 3.5%. The rate shows a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the revised August 2022 number and a decrease of 1.6 percentage points from the September 2021 rate of 5.1%. It’s the 19th straight month with an over-the-year rate decline.

The number of employed individuals in Louisiana is the highest in the LWC’s recorded history, increasing by 17,251, to 2,018,826 from August to September of this year.

See the full report, which includes a statewide industry breakdown and statistics for each of Louisiana’s metropolitan areas.