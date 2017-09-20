Baton Rouge trying to rescind $10K sale of busy corner lot

Baton Rouge is trying to recoup its losses on the $10,000 sale of a 50,000-square-foot piece of vacant land at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard, less than eight months after the sale was finalized.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has hired outside attorney Mary Olive Pierson to handle the issue. Pierson last month filed suit in the 19th Judicial District Court to rescind the sale based on lesion, a principle in the state civil code that gives a seller one year to recover a piece of land if it was sold for less than half of the fair market value.

Interim Chief Administrative Officer James Llorens says the mayor decided to hire outside counsel based on Pierson’s past experience with lesion suits.

“It appeared the property had significantly more value than the sale price, and we felt it was in the best interest to see what, if anything, we could do to enhance the return from that sale to the city-parish,” Llorens says.

