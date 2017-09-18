Baton Rouge still wrestling with how to handle ITEP applications

While parishes throughout the state begin using their newfound authority over the generous Industrial Tax Exemption Program, East Baton Rouge Parish is still figuring out how it will tackle the issue.

“Everything is on standby right now until we get a system in place,” says Donnie Miller, director of business development at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

Gov. John Bel Edwards last year reined in the ITEP program, giving locals a say in whether to approve property tax exemptions for manufacturers and adding job-creating requirements. The state took a few months to institute rules, and since then parishes have been slowly figuring out how to make it work. Many of the ITEP applications from the past year were grandfathered into the old system, where the state did not need local approval.

In recent weeks, parishes like Rapides and Ascension have moved forward with approving applications from companies, but each of the state’s 64 parishes has options for how to handle the process. A steering committee, composed of members of each local body with authority over ITEP, has been floated in Baton Rouge. Others have called for a decision-making “matrix” to help determine which projects to approve.

