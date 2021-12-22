Baton Rouge self-storage facilities thrive amid pandemic’s disruption

Self-storage facilities have been one of the biggest winners during the pandemic, and it’s no surprise why. The businesses saw upticks in occupancy due to homebuying, selling, renovations and pandemic organizing.

Red Stick Self Storage saw roughly a 10% increase in occupancy during the last 18 months, says owner, Joe Preskitt, something he attributes to people having more time at home and using it to get organized.

After seeing a slight drop in business at the start of the pandemic, College Drive Mini Storage began filling again about six months into the pandemic, when people began moving, and is now 98% occupied, says owner and operator Greg Gibbens.

Baton Rouge-based Brookwood Properties, which owns a number of Life Storage facilities across the Gulf South, was able to expand its portfolio during the pandemic, and recently opened a new location in New Orleans.

It’s a trend being seen across the country, The Wall Street Journal reports. Self storage is one of those business models that thrives in good times and bad. Things like marriage and household formation are good for business, but so are divorces.

Buying stock in the facilities became extremely popular during the last year and a half, and the four largest storage companies in the country reported record occupancy above 95% in the third quarter of 2022.

National average monthly storage bills for units topped $150 in November, the highest it has been in five years, but locally, College Drive Mini Storage barely went up in rates, Gibbens says, and Red Stick hasn’t gone up at all, Preskitt says.