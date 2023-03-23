Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenue rebounds in February

Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos saw a collective 3.8% revenue increase during February, according to the latest numbers from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Their combined revenue reached $20.5 million last month, but despite improving on January’s total of $19.8 million, the total was 11.1% lower than the $23.1 million reported in February 2022.

Hollywood Casino saw the biggest month-to-month gain, topping $4.2 million in February, a 13.8% increase.

Belle of Baton Rouge’s revenue increased 4.7% to $1.1 million from January to February. However, that was 20.7% lower than its February 2022 total of $1.4 million—the largest year-over-year decline of the three casinos.

L’Auberge earned $15.2 million in revenue during February—a month-over-month increase of 1.2%, but 11.8% lower than its February 2022 total of $17.3 million.

The total revenue of Louisiana’s 15 riverboats was $144.2 million in February, a 2.4% decrease from January and 4.9% less than the $151.6 million reported in February 2022. Read the full report.