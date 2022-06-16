Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenue drops in May 

Baton Rouge’s three casinos posted a drop just shy of $1 million in May, marking the second month of collective loss for the riverboats.

The three casinos: L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge, which is recently under new management, brought in roughly $22.2 million in May compared to more than $23.2 million in April, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

L’Auberge brought in the highest revenue of the three at $15.6 million, but it also suffered the greatest loss compared to the month before—dropping 6% from the $16.6 million it raked in during April.

Hollywood Casino actually brought in more revenue in May than in April, posting $5.3 million, a 2% increase. The Belle brought in $1.2 million, a 6% decrease from the month before.

In May of last year, the three casinos brought in more than $25 million, 12% more than they did in May 2022.

Across Louisiana, riverboat casinos posted revenues of $156.9 million in May, a 2.5% decrease from April and a 6.6% decrease from May 2021. See the report.