Baton Rouge real estate market could gain speed in 2017, but questions linger

An aerial view of Baton Rouge from the State Capitol building downtown.

Real estate analysts expect the Baton Rouge area’s lingering slowdown from the August flood to end in the new year, with a stable commercial market and a rebound of retailers as homes are repaired and more disposable dollars become available.

Realtors, however, will be keeping an eye on interest rate hikes, oil prices and tax changes in the new year. Commercial real estate appraiser Sean McDonald, of Cook, Moore & Associates, says he’s tracking interest rate hikes.

“I would imagine it’s still gonna stay solid,” McDonald says. “The biggest threat we’ve got is interest rate hikes, and it’s gonna still be a pretty active year.”

Retail and office leasing were down this year, but the real estate market on balance was solid, says Jonathan Walker, senior commercial sales and leasing executive for Maestri-Murrell Real Estate.

While retail was down slightly, pockets in Baton Rouge saw a good bit of development. Towne Center and areas of Airline Highway saw growth, and Walker expects that to continue.

