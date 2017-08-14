Baton Rouge police retirement plan only 53% funded, audit says

A close-up photo of a police badge. (iStock photo)

A legal trust established to cover promised lifetime retirement benefits for Baton Rouge police officers is significantly underfunded, according to a new audit of the city-parish.

The Police Guarantee Trust Retirement Plan had net pension liabilities of just over $19 million and was only 53% funded at the end of last year, says the comprehensive annual report of the city-parish, released today.

“The stock market decline of 2008 combined with other demographic conditions such as an aging workforce and longevity of retirement have caused required contribution levels to increase,” the audit says. “Additionally, the rate of return accruing to deferred retirement option program ‘DROP’ participant accounts is 8.5%, which exceeds the long term expected rate of return on the trust’s investments.”

