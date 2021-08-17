Baton Rouge pediatric hospitals seeing more children with COVID

The fourth wave of COVID-19, fueled by the delta variant, has been affecting younger children in higher numbers than previous virus spikes. So, with schools across the parish starting the academic year, what does this mean for students?

Around mid-July, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health began seeing more children with COVID-19, says President Dr. Trey Dunbar. Before that, the children’s hospital was seeing about one to two children every few days in the ER with COVID-19, he says, but that increased to around five to six children.

Their ages range from two weeks to adolescence, Dunbar says. About 70% had some underlying health issue.

Baton Rouge Clinic Pediatrics has seen the same increase, says Dr. Mindy Calandro, a pediatrician. Luckily, the children have been recovering well, she says.

There is a higher rate of 20- to 40-year olds getting COVID-19 because they are unvaccinated, which makes their children more susceptible, Calandro says. Earlier this summer, she would go at least four weeks without seeing a COVID-19-positive child, she says, but now she sees about five to 10 a week.

As for school starting, Dunbar hopes the mask mandate will keep the virus at bay.

People are two to three times more likely to contract the delta variant of the virus, he says, and they are anticipating more positive tests as school begins. However, school masking may decrease transmission, and recently there has been a 70% increase in vaccinations in the 12-18 age range.

Calandro has never seen kids as healthy as they were last school year when the mask mandate was enacted. The masks not only protect against COVID-19, she says, but other common viruses like the flu. If you put another virus outbreak on top of the COVID-19 surge now, she says, it will overwhelm hospitals.

No child has died from COVID-19 at OLOL Children’s Health, Dunbar says, but they have died of the virus elsewhere in Louisiana. None of the children OLOL Children’s Health has hospitalized were vaccinated, as the vaccine is not yet recommended for children under 12.

The best way to protect a child under 12, Calandro says, is for everyone around them to be vaccinated.

“Last year,” Calandro says, “we shut down everything to protect adults. Now adults need to protect our kids by getting vaccinated and doing things like social distancing and staying home if they feel sick.”