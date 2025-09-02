Baton Rouge named a Top 10 U.S. Metro for economic development

The Baton Rouge metropolitan area has been named a Top 10 U.S. Metro for economic development by Site Selection magazine.

The rankings focus specifically on the region’s project-affiliated job creation and capital investment performance, along with funding data from the Conway Projects Database and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Maps Dashboard for the period of January 2021 through July 1, 2025. BRAC President and CEO Lori Melancon says the recognition is an indicator that the Baton Rouge area economy is “poised for growth.”

“The announcements of the past five years coupled with recent investments in site infrastructure are creating unprecedented opportunities for economic development,” Melancon says. “Now is the time for our region to work together to advance our shared goals and priorities for transportation, education, talent retention, public safety, and quality of life as we step into an exciting new chapter for Louisiana and the Capital Region.”

BRAC Chairman Nial Patel credited the organization’s impact as well as its local and state economic development partners. “Our regional business economy is gaining strength and I’m excited about what will be possible when we come together to invest in our future.”