Baton Rouge mulling lawsuit against major drug companies over opioid epidemic

Opioid Pills a powerful analgetic drug addictive (iStock photo)

Baton Rouge could become the latest in a string of cities and counties throughout the country to sue national drug companies over their role in the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The Parish Attorney today added a measure to the Metro Council agenda that would allow the city-parish to contract with Baron & Budd, a national law firm currently representing several dozen jurisdictions throughout the country against pharmaceutical companies.

If the Metro Council passes the measure and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome signs off on the deal, the firm is poised to file a lawsuit against the three largest drug distributors in the country: McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.

“We know there’s a problem in Baton Rouge. We know there’s a problem in Louisiana,” says Baron & Budd attorney Burton LeBlanc. “The expenses related to fighting this public nuisance should be borne by the companies that caused the problem and not the taxpayer.”

