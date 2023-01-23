Baton Rouge mass shooting raises fresh questions about unregulated party promoters

The shooting that injured a dozen people at a Bennington Avenue nightclub occurred during an event organized by unregulated party promoters, according to current and former members of East Baton Rouge Parish’s Alcoholic Beverage Control board.

The ABC board has asked the Metro Council to begin the process of crafting rules for promoters, though the council has not acted so far.

David Facey, a former ABC board member who has led the call to regulate promoters, stresses that he isn’t blaming the event’s promoters for the shooting early Sunday at Dior Bar & Lounge, noting that some of the same people promoted a successful event the previous night. But after the shooting he was shocked to find out that the board’s request “was never properly introduced” by the council.

Council administrator Ashley Beck did not respond to a phone message seeking comment in time for this report.

“Party promoter” is not defined at the state or local level. The board asked the council to come up with a definition for the sake of future regulations, which the council also would have to approve.

“We can’t regulate something we can’t define,” says ABC board member Scott Wilfong. “But the council could define it.”

Promoters and venue owners typically agree to divide a night’s revenue. But because promoters are unregulated, it’s hard to hold them accountable if something goes wrong.

The board can punish the liquor license holder, which some board members say is enough authority. But if the promoter is causing a problem, they can just move on to the next venue, Wilfong argues.

The Metro Council put Facey on the ABC board to fill out an unexpired term but did not reappoint him for a full term. Wilfong says he’s not sure of the specifics but believes “there was some political disagreement with him and some of the council members that had supported him the first time.”