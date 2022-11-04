Baton Rouge independent film lands distribution deal ahead of local premiere 

An independent film conceived and shot in Baton Rouge has landed a 10-year distribution deal, the local producer says.

Days of Daisy, the first feature-length film for Baton Rouge-based producer Jency Griffin Hogan, already had its Hollywood premiere at a Los Angeles film festival. The first local screening is scheduled for next month.

Hogan says she and her husband and creative partner Aaron Hogan, a photographer and cinematographer, were able to raise much of the funding for the film from local arts patrons, explaining that state tax credits soften the risk. She declined to disclose the budget but says it was less than $1 million.

“It’s an investment,” she says. “We already have distribution, so they’re on the path to making their money back.”

Ohio-based independent studio Good Deed Entertainment, probably best known for 2019’s Loving Vincent, has picked up the family-friendly comedy, which Hogan says has the potential to do well on streaming services and free channels such as Tubi. She says larger companies were interested but she felt the “boutique” firm would give her small film more attention.

Hogan stars as Daisy Bea, a character loosely based on herself, who finds herself in a personal and professional rut as she approaches her 40th birthday. The librarian takes it upon herself to save her school’s arts program, roping a local photographer she meets into her plan.

The Manship Theatre has scheduled a showing for Dec. 4, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. Alexander Jeffrey directed the film, which includes several recognizable Baton Rouge settings such as Highland Coffees, City Park and McKinley High School.

“It was really fun to bring Baton Rouge to Hollywood,” she says.