Baton Rouge 2020 hotel data shows extent of pandemic’s impact on industry

Overall hotel occupancy in the Capital Region fell slightly more than 11% in 2020, a year that saw mass cancellations of events, meetings and travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Occupancy rates decreased to 49.4% on average, compared to 55.7% in 2019, according to year-end figures compiled by STR and provided by Visit Baton Rouge.

But while that occupancy rate decline was not as steep as some might have feared, given how COVID-19 decimated the travel and hospitality industries, the decrease in hotel revenues was far more bleak.

Hotels took in just $121.5 million in 2020, 26% less than the $165.7 million in revenues they generated in 2019.

The reason revenues were down so much more than occupancy rates is because room rates were notably lower—partly in response to decreased demand but also because of bulk discounts given to the federally subsidized first responders and hurricane victims that accounted for much of the hotel business during 2020’s active storm season.

Room rates averaged $80 in 2020 compared to $90.10 in 2019.

“The occupancy rates were not as low as we had feared they would be when the pandemic first started,” Arrigo says. “But when you look at the revenue decrease you can see it’s not a pretty picture.”

Overall, Baton Rouge hosted just 139 meetings and conventions in 2020, nearly 60% fewer than the 343 in 2019.

The number of attendees totaled 59,207, 42% fewer than the more than 102,300 who attended events in the market in 2019.

The economic impact of events in 2020, most of which were held from January to mid-March, totaled just $19.8 million, a whopping 63% less than the $54.1 million generated in 2019.

So, long can the industry hang on?

Arrigo can’t say. For the moment, he is hopeful national industry projections are correct. They show a gradual rebound in the travel and hospitality sector starting midyear.

“I think people are cautiously optimistic about 2021 but it is going to be months before we see any kind of a turnaround,” Arrigo says. “Every study that we look at it looks as though it will be June, July, August before things turn around. But no one really knows for sure.”