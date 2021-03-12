Baton Rouge hospitality industry slowly rebounding

With declining rates of COVID-19 and the state now in phase three, the local hospitality industry is enjoying an uptick in activity.

Hotel occupancy rates for the week of March 1-6 averaged 64.3%, virtually the same as the 64.8% they averaged for the first week of March 2020, the last robust week of activity before the pandemic shuttered the economy.

Though total revenues for the week were some 9% lower than 2020’s revenues—$3.15 million compared to $3.49 million—the overall trend is positive, says Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo.

“We’ve had a bump in occupancy over the last couple of weeks,” Arrigo says. “The first two-and-a-half months of 2020 were exceptionally strong so we’re always going to be a little behind that but I think things are coming back. We feel better about the direction we’re headed in.”

A gymnastics convention at the Raising Cane’s River Center and the Louisiana Marathon helped boost activity, Arrigo says.

But while hotel stays are on the rise, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ March 2 decision to move the state into phase three, which allows for larger gatherings indoors, has not yet translated into a boom in bookings for large galas and events.

“We’re not seeing a big rush yet,” says Scott Michelet, president of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association and general manager of the Crowne Plaza, which has the largest hotel ballroom in the market. “A lot of groups that were on a wait-and-see basis are moving forward now that they know they can. But they’re not increasing the size of the gathering they are planning.”

Though phase three guidelines allow up to 250 people or 50% capacity in an indoor setting, tables and chairs must still be spaced 6 feet apart to allow for social distancing.

Given the size of his facility, Michelet says the Crowne Plaza is easily able to accommodate groups of 250 or even more, which the hotel is able to hold with approval from the state fire marshal.

But for now, groups are still being cautious about how many people they want to bring together in a single room.

“No one is decreasing the size of their event, so that is good,” he says. “We’re heading in the right direction but no one is increasing the size of their gathering either.”