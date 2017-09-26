Baton Rouge Growth Coalition opposes moratorium on development in floodplains

A group of Baton Rouge real estate professionals, developers and others who oppose a potential six-month moratorium on new developments in floodplains are starting to make their voices heard at City Hall.

Councilman Buddy Amoroso first asked planners to study the city-parish’s rules for building in floodplains, citing last year’s flood as the impetus. Then, he filed a measure that would bar certain new developments in high-risk flood zones for six months or until the study can be completed.

The moratorium would halt a controversial subdivision in Amoroso’s district called the Lakes at Jones Creek as well as a proposed TopGolf facility at the former Tinseltown movie theater site. It would also prevent new large projects planned for areas that are prone to flooding.

Louisiana Associated General Contractors CEO Ken Naquin fears the moratorium will drive contractors to Texas and Florida, where hurricanes recently decimated thousands of homes. If that happens, he warns, the local contracting industry could be thinned out considerably.

