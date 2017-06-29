Baton Rouge General questions cancer treatment, pulls out of proton center

A partner in the $85 million proton therapy cancer center planned for the Baton Rouge Health District is pulling out of the project over questions about the treatment’s medical viability.

Baton Rouge General Medical Center—along with Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman’s Hospital— announced in May it planned to be a part of the clinical team working at the center.

Baton Rouge General CEO Edgardo Tenreiro at the time called proton therapy an “innovative” treatment and a key addition to health programs in the area.

But earlier this month, after meeting with oncology physicians, Baton Rouge General leaders decided to end the hospital’s involvement in the project.

“While there is some promise in treating a limited number of childhood cancers with protons, controlled clinical trials have not demonstrated superior outcomes for the vast majority of cancers in adults when compared to Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy,” Tenreiro says in a statement to Daily Report.

Daily Report has the full story.