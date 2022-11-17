Baton Rouge General, Ochsner BR get ‘A’ grades for safety

Baton Rouge General Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge both received “A” grades in a new report regarding safety at general acute-care hospitals.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension both got Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades of “B,” while Lane Regional Medical Center got a “C” grade.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades (formerly known as Hospital Safety Scores) are assigned to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice annually. The report is based on more than 30 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and other data sources, and are meant to show how well hospitals keep patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients,” says Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, in a prepared statement.

You can see reports on Baton Rouge-area hospitals here and learn more about the methodology here.