Baton Rouge General close to purchasing land for potential Midway Connector

Baton Rouge General has an agreement in place to purchase land in the Baton Rouge Health District that could be the future site of the long-sought Midway Connector, BRG spokesperson Katie Johnston confirmed today.

The deal has not yet closed, which would be only the first of many hurdles that would have to be cleared before the project could come to fruition.

Health District Executive Director Steven Ceulemans says the connector would improve mobility and traffic flow.

“Well over a decade of planning has gone into this,” he says.

Officials broke ground last month for Midway Boulevard, which will run from Picardy Avenue to the new Constantin Boulevard behind BRG and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. The proposed connector would extend Midway south to Perkins Road.

The project would be an expensive and logistically difficult proposition involving crossing railroads and moving a power plant, East Baton Rouge Parish Transportation Director Fred Raiford says.

“It’s not that it can’t be done, but there’s a lot of ins and outs,” he says.

The owners of the property the connector would pass through had asked for the project to be removed from the parish street plan. They don’t support the Midway running through their property and believe a commercial development is a better use, says Bill Jeansonne with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate.

But officials with BRG would make that decision if they close the sale. An item on Monday’s Planning Commission meeting agenda calls for the segment to be removed from the major street plan. Jeansonne says the owners will ask to defer the item, and Raiford says he supports keeping the project in the plan.