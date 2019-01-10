Baton Rouge General breaks ground on $30M Ascension Neighborhood Hospital

Baton Rouge General broke ground today on its $30 million neighborhood hospital in Prairieville, as the hospital system broadens its footprint outside Baton Rouge and into more regional markets.

The Ascension Neighborhood Hospital—located at La. 73 and Interstate 10—will provide 24-hour care to an estimated 25,000 residents of Ascension Parish who traveled to Baton Rouge last year to visit a BRG facility. The parish is fast growing, with its population increasing by 13% since 2010 and the U.S. Census predicting an additional 40% growth by 2025.

It’s these kinds of Capital Region markets that the hospital system wants to enter as it continues creating a presence outside the capital city, says Baton Rouge General President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro. It already has an express urgent care clinic in Geismar and internal medicine clinics in Zachary and Slaughter.

“We have other locations [outside Baton Rouge] we’re exploring,” Tenreiro says. “We want to add another freestanding emergency department and another couple of urgent cares.”

Neighborhood hospitals are a relatively new concept, designed to be convenient and easy to access for a local community. Once complete, the hospital will employ 80 people and provide care for a variety of conditions, such as heart attacks, broken bones and strokes.

The 42,500-square foot hospital will include a 10-bed inpatient hospital, lab, 14-bed emergency room, primary care and outpatient rehab, as well as physician practices and office space. Construction should wrap by early 2020.