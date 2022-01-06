Tipton Associates designs first college campus Walk-On’s 

Baton Rouge architect firm Tipton Associates designed the first Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux location on a college campus at Purdue University, Walk-On’s co-owner Drew Brees’ alma mater.

Tipton saw the project as a great opportunity to anchor Purdue’s union with a Walk-On’s, a Baton Rouge-based restaurant chain, project architect Liz Spedale says.

The Walk-Ons is the most recently completed out-of-state project for the local firm, which has worked on higher ed foodservice design projects across the country.

This Walk-On’s, which Tipton designed with Wisconsin-based firm Workshop Architects, has a typical Walk-On’s feel, but isn’t a standalone restaurant, Spedale says. The restaurant is one of a number of vendors in Purdue’s Memorial Union.

In order to design a dining space for use during COVID-19, the firm focused on flexibility, Spedale says. The spaces can be rearranged, and have adjustable components for any future needs.

“We want the students and campus community to feel safe now,” she says, “but our designs need to have lasting impact, too.”

Tipton has worked on a number of higher ed foodservice designs outside the state including at the University of Texas and Mississippi State University. In Louisiana, Tipton has partnered with LSU, Southern and Louisiana Tech.

The Walk-On’s is part of a $47 million renovation of Purdue’s Memorial Union. The union and the Walk-On’s will open Jan. 10.