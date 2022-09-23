Baton Rouge dining scene grows more diverse as it continues to evolve

Restaurants in Greater Baton Rouge have never been more diverse and dynamic than they are today, but there’s still room for growth and innovation both on the plate and in back offices, operators say. Here’s what could be in store as investors and restaurateurs vie for business in a city that likes to dine out.

Building on an already robust range of cuisines, restaurateurs could be comfortable rolling out not-yet-seen concepts in the Capital City, says Gov’t Taco owner and “Bite and Booze” radio host Jay Ducote.

“We really do have a lot of variety and diversity for the city that we are,” says Ducote, who believes it’s important to compare Baton Rouge to peer locations like Jackson, Mississippi, or Tallahassee, Florida, rather than measuring the area’s culinary culture against Austin and New Orleans.

“I think compared to a lot of those [peer] cities, we’re doing quite well,” he says. “We have a lot of good options and we’re keeping up with a lot of trends around the country. We also have a strong international food scene, with a lot of Greek and Lebanese, Vietnamese and other global restaurants for a city our size.”

The question, he asks, is do we have the population to support exclusively focused concepts, or are we more likely to see examples of such cuisines integrated onto existing menus?

