How a Baton Rouge developer snagged a busy corner lot for just $10K

Sam Karlin | @samkarlin
July 31, 2017 | Business

Earlier this year, local contractor Radu Cosman quietly bought a roughly 50,000-square-foot vacant lot of land at the busy corner of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard for $10,000—an astonishing sale that has left local experts scratching their heads.

Perhaps even stranger is the seller: The city-parish of East Baton Rouge.

It’s unclear exactly how much the site is worth. The city-parish did not get an appraisal done on the property or set a floor price when it auctioned the site off. So when Cosman went to the auction late last year, he was the only bidder. He pulled the trigger for $10,000, after the attorney representing the city-parish said he could bid whatever he wanted, noting the Metro Council would have to approve the sale.

Daily Report has the full story.

