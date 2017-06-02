Baton Rouge councilwoman wants 911 call preceding Alton Sterling’s death

Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks wants details of the 911 call that preceded the police killing of Alton Sterling last summer.

Banks, an outspoken advocate of police reform in the months following Sterling’s death, wants to know why the 911 call prompting Baton Rouge police officers Howie Lake II and Blane Salamoni’s interaction with Sterling has not been publicly released 10 months after the controversial killing.

Banks says she also wants details on how the 911 call center operates generally, and whether its policies and procedures could have escalated the situation between the officers and Sterling.

“What we see, not only locally but even across the country, is that whenever there is an incident of 911 you immediately hear a recording,” Banks says. “We have never heard the 911 tape.”

