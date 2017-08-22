Baton Rouge companies investing in fine art to fortify brand

Looking to appeal to future generations of talent, a floor to ceiling mural from German street artist KEF! welcomes visitors to the office of Fishman Haygood attorney Charles Landry. Businesses are increasingly using fine art to both boost their image while helping local artists. (Photo by Don Kadair)

Corporate America has long recognized the impact that a visually appealing office has on employee productivity. Numerous case studies point out the value of rooms filled with colorful, thought-provoking images rather than lean spaces void of visual stimulation. But now, more companies are going beyond simply adorning their walls with mass produced art, opting instead for major investments in original artwork created by local, national or international artists. In many cases, these fine art investments aren’t about future valuation. Instead, they’re about reinforcing a brand.

“There are complex reasons for a corporate client to build a collection,” says Ann Connelly, founder and owner of Ann Connelly Fine Art. “I wouldn’t say it’s for status, or for investment. It’s about establishing a certain look that will help a company build a story or narrative.”

Connelly and her team over the past few years have expanded their work in corporate consulting. Private businesses and public institutions contract with Connelly to develop carefully crafted art plans. And while she has a longtime reputation for sourcing homegrown talent, Connelly relies equally on hot artists from around the globe to accomplish her clients’ goals.

For example, she recruited the German street artist, Simon Kef, who goes by “KEF!,” to create a floor to ceiling mural for Fishman Haygood attorney Charles Landry in his office in the IBM building in downtown Baton Rouge. KEF! is known throughout the international art world for his bold distinct work, seen in Urban Outfitters stores in Stuttgart, London and Hong Kong. The intention of commissioning a KEF! work for Landry’s office, says Connelly, was to create a look that would appeal to future generations of talent, not just millennials.

“It was intended not just for the here and now, but to be forward-thinking,” says Connelly.

A series of installations for Albemarle’s corporate headquarters in Charlotte has also been part of Connelly’s work. Comprised of sculpture, paintings and 3-dimensional pieces, the collection selected for Albemarle, she says, follows the company’s intention to build an interior culture that sparks creativity and ingenuity.

The Watermark Hotel and its restaurant The Gregory feature the work of famed Louisiana sculptor and painter Angela Gregory. (Photos by Don Kadair)

In addition to reinforcing a company’s brand to its internal and external audiences, notable fine art can also fortify a company’s identity as a patron of the arts.

“We see a lot of clients regard purchasing original art as a way to demonstrate community involvement,” says Mary Guiteau, corporate interior designer with Holley & Smith Architects in Hammond. “They’re aware that artists have struggled because of government cutbacks and they want to support their work. It’s part of their local stewardship.”

Guiteau worked on a project for a Fidelity Bank branch in Hammond that included sourcing several pieces of art exclusively from local artists. After interviewing roughly a dozen artists in search of work that fit both the interior space as well as Fidelity’s intended brand strategy, she selected paintings and photographs from existing collections, and also commissioned three original pieces for the project. Among the artists selected were New Orleans based folk artist Bill Hemmerling, who passed away in 2009, and Covington-based visual artist Ruth Siporski.

Guiteau estimates about two-thirds of her corporate clients expand their art holdings because they want to create a certain public image, especially one that supports local creatives. About one-third, she says, also want to reinforce a particular ethos to their internal teams.

Healthcare is another major investor in corporate art, says Chelsea Norris, assistant director of Ann Connelly Fine Art. The gallery curated the Healing Arts program at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, which features a large collection intended to evoke a sense of calm among patients as they move through the center for treatment. Because each piece is so distinct, the artwork is also used as a wayfinding strategy.

“The underlying theme is to create a positive distraction for patients, visitors and staff with pieces that can take you away,” says Norris. “The right pieces can be like windows to another place and can assist in healing.”

The firm also worked on a similar healing arts project for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Institute.